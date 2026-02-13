Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $2.44 Million Holdings in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,163 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust accounts for approximately 1.4% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $489,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 14.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 242,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 30,915 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $370,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,743,000 after acquiring an additional 273,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $67.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.44 and its 200 day moving average is $52.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $109.83.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

