Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,622 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $102.99 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.63 and a one year high of $103.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.00.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

