Caprock Group LLC Acquires Shares of 26,716 United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 36,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in United Airlines by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 0.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 15,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 4.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $109.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $119.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.13. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $132.50 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.97.

In related news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $12,943,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 666,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,892,465.10. This represents a 15.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,022,550.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 264,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,170,715.10. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

