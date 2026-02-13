38,015 Shares in Masco Corporation $MAS Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,015 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the second quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 114.5% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Masco

Here are the key news stories impacting Masco this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and upbeat 2026 outlook — Masco reported Q4 EPS above consensus and provided FY26 guidance of $4.10–$4.30 per share, which traders viewed as constructive for earnings growth and margin improvement.

Positive Sentiment: Large share repurchase and payout lift cash-return profile — Board authorized a $2.0 billion buyback (≈13% of shares) and raised the dividend, increasing capital return and supporting EPS accretion.

Positive Sentiment: Immediate market reaction — Shares ran to a new 52-week high after the results, buyback and cost actions, signaling positive investor reception.

Neutral Sentiment: Analyst actions mixed — Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target to $74 but kept a "sector perform" stance (PT still below the current trading level), indicating cautious analyst positioning despite the stronger setup.

Neutral Sentiment: CEO equity plan adjusted — Compensation committee approved full‑value restricted stock grants for CEO Jonathon Nudi; this is standard for retention but can be slightly dilutive over time depending on vesting and share issuance.

Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss and margin pressures remain — While EPS beat, revenue slightly trailed estimates and management highlighted ongoing margin pressure and the need for operational changes, which tempers the upside until execution on restructuring is proven.

Negative Sentiment: Cost actions include job cuts — Management signaled restructuring and job reductions to restore margins; such moves reduce near-term costs but carry execution risk and potential one-time charges.

Masco Price Performance

MAS opened at $77.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.14. Masco Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $79.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Masco had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 856.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MAS. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Masco from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.53.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

