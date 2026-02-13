Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Sold by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.1% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $16,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Fusion Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $200.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.79. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $205.24.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

