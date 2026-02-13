Freemont Management S.A. Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Freemont Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 58,100 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.7% of Freemont Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $700,000. Capital Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. Moment Partners LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 5.5% in the third quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.0% during the third quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 20,854 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,274,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 6.2% during the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tesla Trading Down 2.6%
TSLA opened at $417.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $444.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.25 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.18, a PEG ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.86.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla
In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
Key Tesla News
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Tencent Cloud partnership in China adds in-car WeChat features and over‑the‑air cabin tech, strengthening Tesla’s product/local-partner strategy in its largest market. Tencent, Tesla team up on WeChat-linked in-car features in China
- Positive Sentiment: Chinese regulator moves to curb aggressive EV price wars — a move that could protect Tesla’s margins and pricing power in China. Tesla Stock (TSLA) Rises as Chinese Watchdog Moves to Tame Cutthroat Price War
- Positive Sentiment: Tigress Financial initiated coverage with a Buy and $550 price target, signaling institutional bullishness and potential upside from analyst revisions. Benzinga coverage of Tigress Financial rating
- Positive Sentiment: Model Y remained California’s best‑selling new vehicle in 2025 (fourth straight year), reinforcing Tesla’s product demand and brand strength in a key market. Tesla’s Model Y Was Once Again California’s Best-Selling New Vehicle in 2025
- Neutral Sentiment: Elon Musk warns the $25K Cybercab (robotaxi) will be “agonizingly slow” at launch — signals realistic ramp expectations for robotaxi adoption and potential near‑term revenue delays. Elon Musk Warns Tesla’s $25K Cybercab Will Be ‘Agonizingly Slow’ At First
- Negative Sentiment: Legal drag: Tesla received a 30‑day extension in a Cybercab trademark dispute, prolonging uncertainty and potential branding/legal costs. Tesla Stock (NASDAQ:TSLA) Sinks With 30-Day Extension to Take on Trademark Issues
- Negative Sentiment: Market share setback: reports show Tesla lost Europe’s top EV seller spot to Volkswagen — a significant regional competitive headwind that pressures growth expectations. As Tesla Loses in Europe, Here Is What Investors Need for TSLA Stock to Win in 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Rising competition in humanoid/robotics: Apptronik’s large funding round highlights intensifying rivals to Tesla’s Optimus effort, raising execution and market‑share risk in robotics. Apptronik raises $520 million to beat Chinese humanoids, Tesla Optimus to market
- Negative Sentiment: Investor and strategy concerns: voices like Gary Black criticizing Tesla’s “discount‑first” communications and some funds trimming positions add to sentiment risk; combined with stretched valuation, this keeps downside risk elevated if growth disappoints.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho set a $540.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $408.09.
About Tesla
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.
