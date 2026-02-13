Freemont Management S.A. Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Freemont Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 58,100 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.7% of Freemont Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $700,000. Capital Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. Moment Partners LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 5.5% in the third quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.0% during the third quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 20,854 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,274,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 6.2% during the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA opened at $417.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $444.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.25 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.18, a PEG ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.86.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho set a $540.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $408.09.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

