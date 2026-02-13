Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 4,094 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $247.31 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $262.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.75 and its 200-day moving average is $248.36.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.323 per share. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

