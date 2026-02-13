Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 802,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,981 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $90,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% in the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 121.8% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $481,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,409.72. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,230 shares of company stock worth $1,888,421. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $150.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.47. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $156.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $633.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $82.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.