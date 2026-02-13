Freemont Management S.A. Has $283,000 Holdings in Golar LNG Limited $GLNG

Freemont Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 88.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 52,600 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 281.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 43.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Golar LNG by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

Golar LNG Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $43.60 on Friday. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 76.49 and a beta of 0.20.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. is a leading owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and floating infrastructure. The company specializes in the transportation of LNG on long-term and spot charters for major energy firms around the world. In addition to shipping, Golar LNG has broadened its services to include project development and the conversion of existing carriers into Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) and Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) vessels.

Since pioneering the first purpose-built FLNG conversion project, Golar LNG has been at the forefront of offshore gas monetization.

