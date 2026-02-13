Atria Investments Inc Decreases Holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,056 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $11,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 397.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 247.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rodney C. Sacks sold 206,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $15,197,433.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 30,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $2,199,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 63,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,368.09. This trade represents a 31.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $81.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.65. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $83.24.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company’s product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen’s Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

