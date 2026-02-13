Denis Coleman Sells 11,623 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) CFO Denis Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total transaction of $10,943,868.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,627,546.94. This represents a 28.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 4.2%

NYSE:GS opened at $905.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $918.15 and its 200 day moving average is $822.04. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.38 and a 12 month high of $984.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.73%.The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $927.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Autonomous Res reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $742.00 to $802.00 in a report on Friday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $916.86.

Read Our Latest Report on GS

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Oak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $853,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 21,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,090,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman is a lead creditor / arranger on large financing mandates (including a reported role in the $3.6B IREN facility and a sole‑lead role on a proposed $1B Presidio acquisition financing), which should drive fee income and underwriting revenue. IREN Bounces Back Presidio Financing

Goldman is a lead creditor / arranger on large financing mandates (including a reported role in the $3.6B IREN facility and a sole‑lead role on a proposed $1B Presidio acquisition financing), which should drive fee income and underwriting revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman’s research and macro views (commodity/gold commentary and the “old‑economy as AI winners” theme) support franchise positioning and could help markets and client flow over time, but are unlikely to move the stock sharply near‑term. Goldman Research

Goldman’s research and macro views (commodity/gold commentary and the “old‑economy as AI winners” theme) support franchise positioning and could help markets and client flow over time, but are unlikely to move the stock sharply near‑term. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman increased a derivative‑based position in Siemens Energy to 5.38%, reflecting active position‑taking in European energy stocks — shows trading/structuring activity but mixed directional impact for GS shares. Siemens Energy Stake

Goldman increased a derivative‑based position in Siemens Energy to 5.38%, reflecting active position‑taking in European energy stocks — shows trading/structuring activity but mixed directional impact for GS shares. Negative Sentiment: Material insider selling: CFO Denis Coleman disclosed sale of ~11,623 shares (~$10.9M) and other senior insiders sold additional stock — concentrated insider sales are dragging sentiment and can pressure the share price. Denis Coleman Form 4

Material insider selling: CFO Denis Coleman disclosed sale of ~11,623 shares (~$10.9M) and other senior insiders sold additional stock — concentrated insider sales are dragging sentiment and can pressure the share price. Negative Sentiment: Crypto position churn and mark‑to‑market pain: filings show GS reduced some bitcoin‑ETF exposure while increasing allocations to ETH/XRP trusts (roughly $153M reported in XRP exposure via trust products). These moves reflect active rebalancing but also produced trading losses and inventory markdowns as BTC fell — a near‑term earnings and volatility headwind. Crypto Holdings Report XRP Exposure

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.