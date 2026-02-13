Richard Adkerson Sells 152,960 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) Chairman Richard Adkerson sold 152,960 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $9,888,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 3,356,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,975,679.35. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.68. The company has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.50%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target on FCX to $76 and kept a “buy” rating, signaling fresh analyst conviction and upside potential that can support the stock. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FCX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.35.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,332,957 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,619,611,000 after buying an additional 1,572,769 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,880,757 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,244,504,000 after acquiring an additional 622,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,477,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,450,384,000 after purchasing an additional 690,736 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,353,852 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,897,202,000 after buying an additional 8,891,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 190.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,494,793 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,431,326,000 after buying an additional 23,950,557 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

