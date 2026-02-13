Richard Adkerson Sells 248,031 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) Chairman Richard Adkerson sold 248,031 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $15,576,346.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 3,509,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,372,673.20. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $69.44. The company has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.35.

Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target on FCX to $76 and kept a “buy” rating, signaling fresh analyst conviction and upside potential that can support the stock. Read More.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $560,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,088 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 149,162 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 27,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

