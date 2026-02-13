Douglas Currault II Sells 75,000 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) EVP Douglas Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $4,839,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 219,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,141,558.12. This trade represents a 25.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.68. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $69.44.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $560,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 41.2% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,088 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 149,162 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 27,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCX shares. CICC Research raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.40 to $64.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Clarkson Capital raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.35.

Freeport-McMoRan News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target on FCX to $76 and kept a “buy” rating, signaling fresh analyst conviction and upside potential that can support the stock. Read More.

Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target on FCX to $76 and kept a “buy” rating, signaling fresh analyst conviction and upside potential that can support the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights that recent upward revisions to Freeport’s earnings estimates (surging estimates) create near‑term upside potential and help justify higher multiples. Read More.

Zacks highlights that recent upward revisions to Freeport’s earnings estimates (surging estimates) create near‑term upside potential and help justify higher multiples. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also profiles FCX as a momentum/long‑term idea — increased coverage and momentum narratives can attract flows into the shares. Read More.

Zacks also profiles FCX as a momentum/long‑term idea — increased coverage and momentum narratives can attract flows into the shares. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary asks whether it’s “too late” to buy after a large one‑year rally — useful for framing risk/reward but not a direct catalyst. Read More.

Commentary asks whether it’s “too late” to buy after a large one‑year rally — useful for framing risk/reward but not a direct catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Zacks reports Grasberg setbacks led to a sharp Q4 volume decline, cutting copper and gold sales despite higher realized prices — an operational headwind that can pressure near‑term revenue and investor sentiment. Read More.

Zacks reports Grasberg setbacks led to a sharp Q4 volume decline, cutting copper and gold sales despite higher realized prices — an operational headwind that can pressure near‑term revenue and investor sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Chairman Richard Adkerson sold large blocks over Feb. 10–11 (combined millions of dollars), which can sap sentiment and raise short‑term selling pressure. Read More.

Chairman Richard Adkerson sold large blocks over Feb. 10–11 (combined millions of dollars), which can sap sentiment and raise short‑term selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: EVP Douglas Currault II sold 75,000 shares (~$4.84M) on Feb. 11; while insiders still hold sizable stakes, the sales add to near‑term supply concerns. Read More.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

