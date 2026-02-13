Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Invests $527,000 in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,536,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,072,969,000 after acquiring an additional 716,209 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,111,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $951,230,000 after purchasing an additional 499,330 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $787,724,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,429,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,516,000 after purchasing an additional 143,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in American International Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,390,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,270,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American International Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus — EPS rose ~51% year‑over‑year as underwriting strength offset pressures in premiums and investment income, signaling operational momentum. AIG Q4 Earnings Beat

Q4 results beat consensus — EPS rose ~51% year‑over‑year as underwriting strength offset pressures in premiums and investment income, signaling operational momentum. Positive Sentiment: Underwriting gains appear sustainable — analysts and commentary from the earnings call highlight durable improvement in underwriting performance and margin expansion potential. Earnings Call Highlights

Underwriting gains appear sustainable — analysts and commentary from the earnings call highlight durable improvement in underwriting performance and margin expansion potential. Positive Sentiment: General Insurance underwriting income jumped (~48% in Q4 for GI), backing the claim that underwriting is driving earnings recovery. GI Underwriting Income Rises

General Insurance underwriting income jumped (~48% in Q4 for GI), backing the claim that underwriting is driving earnings recovery. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns and capital actions: A quarterly dividend of $0.45/share was declared, supporting yield and cash-return thesis for income‑oriented investors. (Ex‑dividend and record dates announced.)

Shareholder returns and capital actions: A quarterly dividend of $0.45/share was declared, supporting yield and cash-return thesis for income‑oriented investors. (Ex‑dividend and record dates announced.) Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/target raises: HSBC raised its target to $90 (buy) and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods nudged its target to $97 (outperform), both signaling upside from current levels and reinforcing the bullish case. HSBC Raises Target

Analyst upgrades/target raises: HSBC raised its target to $90 (buy) and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods nudged its target to $97 (outperform), both signaling upside from current levels and reinforcing the bullish case. Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler trimmed its target to $88 but kept an overweight rating — a modest cut that still implies upside, suggesting mixed but not bearish broker sentiment. Piper Sandler Adjustment

Piper Sandler trimmed its target to $88 but kept an overweight rating — a modest cut that still implies upside, suggesting mixed but not bearish broker sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays trimmed its target to $79 and kept an equal‑weight rating — essentially signaling limited near‑term upside from current levels. Barclays Target Trim

Barclays trimmed its target to $79 and kept an equal‑weight rating — essentially signaling limited near‑term upside from current levels. Negative Sentiment: Net investment income weakness trimmed fourth‑quarter profit — investment income compression is a recurring headwind that limits the upside from underwriting gains. Investment Income Slide

Net investment income weakness trimmed fourth‑quarter profit — investment income compression is a recurring headwind that limits the upside from underwriting gains. Negative Sentiment: Competitive positioning note: coverage that AIG posted “strong” Q4 gains but still lagged its closest industry rival in some metrics — watch peer comparisons for market‑share and pricing signals. Peer Comparison

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore dropped their price objective on American International Group from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on AIG

American International Group Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.84. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.25 and a 1 year high of $88.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 11.56%.The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

Featured Stories

