Eq LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Eq LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 65.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 0.8% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 17,512 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 73,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852 shares during the last quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,062,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $548,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $333.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.79. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $232.57 and a 1-year high of $349.08.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

