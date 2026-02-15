Conscious Wealth Investments LLC Takes $1.49 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Conscious Wealth Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30,685.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 150,330,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,690,014,000 after acquiring an additional 149,842,394 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $15,530,622,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40,887.2% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,376,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,768,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,861,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,514,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,305,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $336.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $339.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.16. The company has a market cap of $573.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $344.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

