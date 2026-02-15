iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,791 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.15. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $72.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

