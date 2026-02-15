GenTrust LLC Sells 8,114 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

GenTrust LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,114 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 122.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,168,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,917,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700,179 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,002.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 11,901,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667,939 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,545,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,091,024,000 after buying an additional 5,747,233 shares in the last quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16,333.2% during the third quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 4,432,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,616,000 after buying an additional 4,405,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,996,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,044,000 after buying an additional 4,314,597 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $68.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.51. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $69.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.