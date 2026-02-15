Brokers Offer Predictions for PowerFleet FY2026 Earnings

Get PowerFleet alerts:

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Securities raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PowerFleet in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 10th. Northland Securities analyst G. Gibas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for PowerFleet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $113.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.69 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded PowerFleet from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Friday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of AIOT opened at $3.89 on Friday. PowerFleet has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $8.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $521.84 million, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in PowerFleet by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,065,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 275,475 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Management LLC grew its position in PowerFleet by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Samjo Management LLC now owns 3,481,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,519,000 after buying an additional 446,067 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 23,534 shares in the last quarter. Focused Alpha LLC acquired a new position in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerFleet, Inc (NASDAQ: AIOT) develops and delivers Internet of Things (IoT)–based telematics and asset-tracking solutions designed to help businesses monitor, manage and optimize fleets of vehicles and industrial equipment. Its core offerings include wireless sensors, GPS tracking devices and cloud-hosted software platforms that provide real-time visibility into vehicle whereabouts, usage patterns, fuel consumption and maintenance needs. The company’s systems also support regulatory compliance and safety monitoring, enabling customers to reduce operational costs, minimize theft and improve overall asset utilization.

The company’s hardware portfolio features RFID readers, active and passive tags, onboard diagnostics (OBD) adapters and temperature or motion sensors that can be deployed on trucks, trailers, forklifts, containers and other high-value assets.

