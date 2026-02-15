What is Scotiabank’s Estimate for Datadog FY2026 Earnings?

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Datadog in a report issued on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank analyst P. Colville now expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Scotiabank has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Datadog’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Datadog’s FY2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.14%.The firm had revenue of $953.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $165.00 price target on Datadog in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Thirty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.50.

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $125.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.87, a PEG ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.59. Datadog has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $201.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 126.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $8,305,143.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 295,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,513,764.40. This trade represents a 15.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 100,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $18,254,609.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 533,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,633,802.44. This represents a 15.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 582,023 shares of company stock valued at $92,269,698 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

