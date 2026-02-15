FY2027 Earnings Estimate for OceanaGold Issued By Scotiabank

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a report released on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.87. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.
OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter. OceanaGold had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.86%.The business had revenue of C$624.50 million during the quarter.
Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$52.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.22. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$10.86 and a twelve month high of C$54.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.94.
OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.
