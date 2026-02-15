FY2027 Earnings Estimate for OceanaGold Issued By Scotiabank

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a report released on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.87. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter. OceanaGold had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.86%.The business had revenue of C$624.50 million during the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Desjardins set a C$50.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$38.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$50.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OGC

OceanaGold Stock Up 6.4%

Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$52.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.22. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$10.86 and a twelve month high of C$54.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.94.

About OceanaGold

(Get Free Report)

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.