What is Sidoti Csr’s Estimate for Universal Q4 Earnings?

Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr increased their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Universal in a research report issued on Thursday, February 12th. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Universal’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $861.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.20 million. Universal had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 6.49%.

UVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings cut Universal from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Universal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

NYSE:UVV opened at $53.44 on Friday. Universal has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Universal’s payout ratio is currently 96.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Universal in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised its Q1 2027 EPS view to $0.34 (from $0.30) — a modest near-term improvement in Street expectations that could support the next quarterly print.

Sidoti nudged its Q4 2026 estimate to $1.08 (from $1.07), a slight upgrade to the near-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: EU antitrust clearance of Universal Music Group’s takeover of Downtown was announced — this concerns Universal Music Group (UMG), not Universal Corporation (UVV), and is not directly material to UVV’s business. EU clears Universal Music takeover of Downtown

News about a debt settlement at Universal Digital Inc. (ticker LFG/LFGMF) is unrelated to UVV and should not affect UVV’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Q3 results missed expectations materially: EPS $1.35 vs. $1.92 consensus and revenue $861.3M vs. $927.2M. Management affirmed the dividend despite the miss — investors likely interpreted the combination as signaling near-term earnings weakness, triggering the sharp share decline. Universal (UVV) Is Down 10.1% After Weaker Q3 Results and Affirmed Dividend – What’s Changed

Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV) is a global agribusiness company primarily engaged in the procurement, processing and sale of leaf tobacco. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company sources cured leaf tobacco from key growing regions in North and South America, Africa and Asia. Universal serves major multinational tobacco manufacturers by providing a full range of services including inventory management, quality control and logistics support to ensure a consistent and reliable supply of tobacco leaf.

In addition to its core leaf tobacco operations, Universal offers integrated supply-chain services that encompass warehousing, distribution and ingredient sourcing for smokeless and novel tobacco products.

