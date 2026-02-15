Research Analysts Set Expectations for AGIO FY2030 Earnings

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2030 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 12th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.85) per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGIO. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AGIO opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.91. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian Goff sold 18,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $506,664.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,033.47. The trade was a 12.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James William Burns sold 2,932 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $79,427.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,718 shares in the company, valued at $859,240.62. This represents a 8.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,303 shares of company stock worth $901,977. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Here are the key news stories impacting Agios Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Agios reported revenue of $19.97M (vs. ~ $12.1M est.) and an EPS loss narrower than expected (‑$1.85 vs. ‑$1.97 est.), driven in part by a 49% year‑over‑year increase in PYRUKYND (mitapivat) sales. The release also included the quarterly slide deck and call. Agios Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Q4 results beat expectations — Agios reported revenue of $19.97M (vs. ~ $12.1M est.) and an EPS loss narrower than expected (‑$1.85 vs. ‑$1.97 est.), driven in part by a 49% year‑over‑year increase in PYRUKYND (mitapivat) sales. The release also included the quarterly slide deck and call. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade / higher price target — HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy and raised its price target to $65 (from $62), implying substantial upside versus current levels; the firm also published bullish FY2030 estimates. This can support investor optimism about long‑term upside. Benzinga: HC Wainwright raises price target

Analyst upgrade / higher price target — HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy and raised its price target to $65 (from $62), implying substantial upside versus current levels; the firm also published bullish FY2030 estimates. This can support investor optimism about long‑term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Pipeline and commercialization milestones — AQVESME (mitapivat) is now available in the U.S. for thalassemia after FDA approval; Agios plans a pre‑sNDA meeting for mitapivat in sickle cell disease in Q1 and its Phase 2 tebapivat sickle cell trial is fully enrolled with topline expected in H2 2026. These are important milestones but outcomes/timing remain uncertain. Agios Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Pipeline and commercialization milestones — AQVESME (mitapivat) is now available in the U.S. for thalassemia after FDA approval; Agios plans a pre‑sNDA meeting for mitapivat in sickle cell disease in Q1 and its Phase 2 tebapivat sickle cell trial is fully enrolled with topline expected in H2 2026. These are important milestones but outcomes/timing remain uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials available — the earnings call transcript and presentation were posted (useful for deep dives into revenue mix, commercialization cadence and R&D spend). Agios Pharmaceuticals 2025 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation

Investor materials available — the earnings call transcript and presentation were posted (useful for deep dives into revenue mix, commercialization cadence and R&D spend). Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data appears inconsistent — recent reports show zero shares shorted (with NaN changes), suggesting a likely data anomaly rather than a material change in short positioning; treat this item as noisy.

Short‑interest data appears inconsistent — recent reports show zero shares shorted (with NaN changes), suggesting a likely data anomaly rather than a material change in short positioning; treat this item as noisy. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and valuation headwinds — Agios remains unprofitable (very negative net margin and negative ROE reported) and the stock is trading below its 200‑day moving average, which may pressure sentiment until consistent positive cash‑flow trends appear. Agios Q4 earnings snapshot and transcript

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company’s scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios’s lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

