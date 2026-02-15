Q3 EPS Forecast for lululemon athletica Lifted by Analyst

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2027 earnings estimates for lululemon athletica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $2.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.50. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for lululemon athletica’s current full-year earnings is $14.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for lululemon athletica’s Q4 2027 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $2.75 EPS and Q4 2028 earnings at $5.39 EPS.
lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 15.72%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.920-13.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.660-4.760 EPS.
NASDAQ LULU opened at $176.42 on Friday. lululemon athletica has a 1-year low of $159.25 and a 1-year high of $393.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.09 and a 200-day moving average of $185.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.01.
In other lululemon athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $2,756,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,872. The trade was a 71.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,598,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,875,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,782,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,452,394,000 after acquiring an additional 521,915 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 28.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,200,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $391,544,000 after acquiring an additional 490,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 2,598.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 475,957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $84,687,000 after acquiring an additional 458,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised near‑term quarterly EPS forecasts for lululemon (Q3 2027 to $2.60 from $2.50; Q3 2028 to $2.75 from $2.66), which signals modest upside to short‑term earnings expectations even as the firm retains a “Hold” rating. (No external link provided)
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks made small downward tweaks to some other-quarter estimates (Q4 2027 and Q4 2028 cuts are minor) and kept a Hold rating — a mixed analyst view that should temper but not radically change forward EPS consensus (~$14.36 FY). (No external link provided)
- Negative Sentiment: A wave of customer complaints and media stories reporting new Lululemon leggings being “see‑through” has surfaced across outlets; the quality/fit controversy is hitting sentiment and prompted a pullback in the stock earlier this week. lululemon athletica Faces Fresh Quality Complaints Over Yoga Pants Lululemon stock falls after another see-through leggings controversy More ‘see-through’ issues surface for Lululemon, and the stock is taking a hit
- Negative Sentiment: Media coverage is broad (MSN, Newsweek, Seeking Alpha) and includes commentary that the product issues raise reputational and execution risk; Seeking Alpha calls out leadership uncertainty as a reason investors should be patient despite valuation arguments. lululemon: Historically Undervalued, But Leadership Uncertainty Demands Patience Another pair of Lululemon leggings being called see-through
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage of the complaints coincided with a sharper intraday decline reported by market commentators, amplifying the short‑term technical pressure on the stock as investors price in potential returns, recalls or reputational damage. Lululemon (LULU) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.
Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.
