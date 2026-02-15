Q3 EPS Forecast for lululemon athletica Lifted by Analyst

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2027 earnings estimates for lululemon athletica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $2.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.50. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for lululemon athletica’s current full-year earnings is $14.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for lululemon athletica’s Q4 2027 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $2.75 EPS and Q4 2028 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 15.72%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.920-13.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.660-4.760 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on lululemon athletica from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

lululemon athletica Trading Up 4.1%

NASDAQ LULU opened at $176.42 on Friday. lululemon athletica has a 1-year low of $159.25 and a 1-year high of $393.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.09 and a 200-day moving average of $185.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.01.

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $2,756,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,872. The trade was a 71.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,598,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,875,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,782,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,452,394,000 after acquiring an additional 521,915 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 28.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,200,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $391,544,000 after acquiring an additional 490,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 2,598.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 475,957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $84,687,000 after acquiring an additional 458,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

