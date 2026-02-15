HC Wainwright Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for LPTH

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for LightPath Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for LightPath Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

LPTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised LightPath Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $664.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.97. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

In other news, Director Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 770,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $9,028,162.12. Following the sale, the director owned 2,728,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,983,504.96. This trade represents a 22.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth $79,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised several near‑term EPS calls (Q3 2026 to ($0.02) from ($0.04); Q4 2026 to $0.00 from ($0.01)) and lifted FY2027 to ($0.01) from ($0.05), while reiterating a “Buy” rating and a $15 price target — a bullish signal for medium/longer‑term upside. MarketBeat: HC Wainwright note

HC Wainwright raised several near‑term EPS calls (Q3 2026 to ($0.02) from ($0.04); Q4 2026 to $0.00 from ($0.01)) and lifted FY2027 to ($0.01) from ($0.05), while reiterating a “Buy” rating and a $15 price target — a bullish signal for medium/longer‑term upside. Positive Sentiment: Independent outlets reported analyst upgrades that triggered a prior gap‑up in the stock (momentum that briefly pushed the shares higher). LightPath Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Independent outlets reported analyst upgrades that triggered a prior gap‑up in the stock (momentum that briefly pushed the shares higher). Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces explained the recent ~8–9% rally and its drivers (analyst attention, improving near‑term estimates) but are descriptive rather than new fundamental news. AAII: Why LPTH is Up

Coverage pieces explained the recent ~8–9% rally and its drivers (analyst attention, improving near‑term estimates) but are descriptive rather than new fundamental news. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street Zen moved LPTH to a “Hold” (an upgrade from their prior stance), contributing to the short‑term bullish narrative. Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen moved LPTH to a “Hold” (an upgrade from their prior stance), contributing to the short‑term bullish narrative. Negative Sentiment: Offsetting the upbeat items, HC Wainwright cut its FY2026 EPS forecast sharply (to ($0.26) from ($0.12)), signaling a worse near‑term profitability outlook that can justify profit‑taking and weigh on the stock until clearer revenue/margin momentum appears. MarketBeat: HC Wainwright FY2026 revision

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures and distributes precision optical components and assemblies for a variety of commercial, industrial, defense and scientific applications. The company’s portfolio includes molded glass aspheric lenses, precision glass optics, infrared lenses and assemblies, diamond-turned optics and molded polymer optics. These components are engineered to support imaging, illumination, laser delivery, detection and sensing systems across visible, ultraviolet and infrared wavelengths.

Among its core offerings, LightPath develops infrared optical solutions using materials such as germanium, zinc selenide and chalcogenide glasses for thermal imaging, night-vision devices and spectroscopy.

