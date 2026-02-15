Sidoti Csr Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for USNA

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr lowered their Q4 2027 EPS estimates for USANA Health Sciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 11th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for USANA Health Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on USNA. Zacks Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $20.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.67. USANA Health Sciences has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $38.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $11,485,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 65,867 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 63,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc is a Utah‐based company that develops, manufactures and distributes nutritional supplements and personal care products through a network of independent distributors. Founded in 1992 by Dr. Myron Wentz, the company’s portfolio includes vitamins, minerals, dietary supplements, weight‐management products and skin‐care formulations. USANA’s products are formulated in its own laboratories to meet pharmaceutical‐grade standards, and the company has invested heavily in research and development and quality control to support its offerings.

Operating primarily through a direct selling model, USANA serves markets in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America.

