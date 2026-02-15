Brokers Set Expectations for FirstService FY2027 Earnings

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of FirstService in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank analyst H. Gupta anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.76 per share for the year. Scotiabank has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for FirstService’s current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter. FirstService had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.19%.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on FirstService from C$211.00 to C$217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$217.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FSV

FirstService Stock Performance

TSE:FSV opened at C$210.63 on Friday. FirstService has a 1 year low of C$201.35 and a 1 year high of C$290.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$215.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$239.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of C$9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.44, a PEG ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.78.

About FirstService

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corp operates in two business divisions: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential has service contracts to manage thousands of residential communities, including high-, medium-, and low-rise condominiums and co-operatives, and generates most of the company’s revenue. FirstService Brands provides property services to residential and commercial customers through the following brands: California Closets; Paul Davis Restoration; CertPro Painters; Pillar to Post; Floor Coverings International; College Pro Painters; and Service America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.