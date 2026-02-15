Brokers Set Expectations for Deckers Outdoor FY2026 Earnings

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $6.84 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.39. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

DECK has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial set a $115.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $90.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $115.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.09.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 19.46%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anne Spangenberg sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total transaction of $471,389.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 80,449 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,692.98. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Spring-Green sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $39,481.66. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,831,212.58. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $2,498,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5,324.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,498,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,488 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 164,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,046,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Deckers Outdoor

Here are the key news stories impacting Deckers Outdoor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several forward EPS forecasts (FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and multiple quarterly beats) and maintains a “Strong‑Buy” view — a lift to future earnings expectations that can support the stock. Zacks / MarketBeat Analyst Note

Zacks Research raised several forward EPS forecasts (FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and multiple quarterly beats) and maintains a “Strong‑Buy” view — a lift to future earnings expectations that can support the stock. Positive Sentiment: UGG (a Deckers brand) launched its Spring 2026 men’s campaign with high‑profile talent (Central Cee & Su Yiming), a consumer‑facing push that can boost brand awareness and seasonal sales. UGG Spring 2026 Campaign

UGG (a Deckers brand) launched its Spring 2026 men’s campaign with high‑profile talent (Central Cee & Su Yiming), a consumer‑facing push that can boost brand awareness and seasonal sales. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks.com reports DECK among heavily searched tickers — higher retail attention can raise volatility but is not a direct indicator of fundamentals. Zacks: Most Searched Stocks

Zacks.com reports DECK among heavily searched tickers — higher retail attention can raise volatility but is not a direct indicator of fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Offsetting the upgrades, Zacks trimmed a couple of quarter estimates (notably Q4 2026 and Q4 2027), signaling some near‑term seasonality or modeling risk that could pressure short‑term results and the stock. Zacks / MarketBeat Analyst Note

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

