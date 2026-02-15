Scotiabank Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for ConocoPhillips

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng now expects that the energy producer will earn $2.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.85. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ FY2027 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share.

COP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.54.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of COP stock opened at $111.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $112.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.21.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $46,315,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,152,410. This trade represents a 60.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,874 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 33,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $1,176,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 26,569 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares during the period. Finally, Cordoba Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key ConocoPhillips News

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

Featured Articles

