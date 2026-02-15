Northland Securities Predicts Teradata Q3 Earnings

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Securities issued their Q3 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teradata in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 11th. Northland Securities analyst N. Chokshi expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Teradata’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Teradata’s Q4 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday. Evercore raised their price target on Teradata from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of TDC stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Teradata has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $41.78.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.49 million. Teradata had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Teradata has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradata news, major shareholder Lake Lp Lynrock sold 61,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $2,497,577.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,354,676 shares in the company, valued at $376,899,896.04. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teradata

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 2,132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teradata during the third quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Teradata by 405.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Teradata by 1,162.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Teradata by 64.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Teradata

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradata this week:

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata’s product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

See Also

