Noble Financial Has Strong Estimate for EuroDry Q4 Earnings

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial raised their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for EuroDry in a report issued on Thursday, February 12th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. Noble Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EuroDry’s current full-year earnings is ($2.84) per share.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

EuroDry Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ EDRY opened at $14.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49. EuroDry has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.27.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 21.73%.The company had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 million.

EuroDry Limited is a Marshall Islands–incorporated shipping company, formed in 2005 and headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. The company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol EDRY. Since its inception, EuroDry has focused exclusively on the marine transportation of drybulk commodities and has grown its fleet through a combination of newbuilding contracts and second-hand acquisitions.

As of mid-2024, EuroDry’s operating fleet comprises Capesize, Panamax and Supramax drybulk carriers, collectively providing over one million deadweight tons (dwt) of capacity.

