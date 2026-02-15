Zacks Research Comments on RLI’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:RLI)

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RLI in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for RLI’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RLI’s Q3 2027 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

RLI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of RLI from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RLI from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $59.00 price target on RLI and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $58.00 price objective on RLI in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

RLI Stock Down 1.4%

RLI stock opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. RLI has a 52 week low of $55.80 and a 52 week high of $81.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.41.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. RLI had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.43%.The firm had revenue of $465.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Insider Activity at RLI

In other news, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $115,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 100,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,817,440.82. This trade represents a 2.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig W. Kliethermes acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.45 per share, with a total value of $287,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 143,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,272,225.50. This trade represents a 3.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLI

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RLI by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in RLI by 7,300.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 3,645.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RLI this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q3 2027 EPS estimate slightly to $0.61 from $0.59, a modest upward revision that could be read as a small near-term improvement in earnings visibility for RLI. Note the firm still carries a “Strong Sell” rating, limiting the upside impact.

Zacks Research raised its Q3 2027 EPS estimate slightly to $0.61 from $0.59, a modest upward revision that could be read as a small near-term improvement in earnings visibility for RLI. Note the firm still carries a “Strong Sell” rating, limiting the upside impact. Neutral Sentiment: FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund published commentary on RLI, signaling investor interest from a small‑cap/value manager. The piece draws attention to the name but does not present a clear short‑term catalyst or recommendation that should materially move consensus by itself. FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund’s Thoughts on RLI Corp. (RLI)

FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund published commentary on RLI, signaling investor interest from a small‑cap/value manager. The piece draws attention to the name but does not present a clear short‑term catalyst or recommendation that should materially move consensus by itself. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research issued a series of downward EPS revisions across 2026–2028 and reiterated a “Strong Sell” stance. Highlights: Q4 2027 cut from $0.85 to $0.60; Q4 2026 from $0.74 to $0.66; Q2 2027 from $0.73 to $0.69; Q3 2026 from $0.58 to $0.55; Q2 2026 from $0.78 to $0.74; Q1 2026 from $0.85 to $0.81. They also trimmed FY2026 to $2.76 (from $2.94) and FY2027 to $2.70 (from $2.96), and set FY2028 at $2.51. These multiple cuts and the negative rating create downside pressure by lowering earnings expectations and signaling caution to investors.

About RLI

(Get Free Report)

RLI Corporation (NYSE:RLI) is a specialty property and casualty insurance company focused on underwriting niche risks for businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, the company operates through a network of independent agents and brokers, offering customized coverage solutions. RLI’s approach emphasizes disciplined underwriting, targeted product development and strong customer service to maintain profitability and long-term growth.

Founded in 1965 as Replacement Lens, Inc, RLI initially provided insurance for contact lens manufacturers before shifting its focus to specialty insurance in the 1980s.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.