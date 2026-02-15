Brokers Set Expectations for Astera Labs Q2 Earnings

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Securities issued their Q2 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Astera Labs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 11th. Northland Securities analyst G. Richard anticipates that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter. Northland Securities has a “Outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Astera Labs’ current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Astera Labs’ Q3 2027 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.46 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS.

ALAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a $165.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Astera Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Astera Labs from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Astera Labs from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.89.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Astera Labs stock opened at $129.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.50. Astera Labs has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $262.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 4,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $668,467.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 147,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,275,217.60. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 90,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $13,088,512.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,080,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,015,680.42. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 576,936 shares of company stock valued at $87,409,540. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Astera Labs

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 374.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Astera Labs by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in Astera Labs by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astera Labs News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus (revenue and EPS ahead) and management gave solid Q1 guidance, supporting the growth narrative tied to AI/hyperscaler demand. ALAB Stock Dips 31% Post Q4 Earnings

Q4 results beat consensus (revenue and EPS ahead) and management gave solid Q1 guidance, supporting the growth narrative tied to AI/hyperscaler demand. Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities reiterated an Outperform rating and published multi-quarter EPS projections plus a $195 price target — a bullish analyst signal that supports upside if execution continues. MarketBeat – Northland Estimates

Northland Securities reiterated an Outperform rating and published multi-quarter EPS projections plus a $195 price target — a bullish analyst signal that supports upside if execution continues. Neutral Sentiment: Several deep-dive writeups and the Q4 earnings transcript are available for investors parsing the details (growth, product cadence, Scorpio X timing). These are useful for assessing whether margin pressures are one-off or structural. Earnings Call Transcript

Several deep-dive writeups and the Q4 earnings transcript are available for investors parsing the details (growth, product cadence, Scorpio X timing). These are useful for assessing whether margin pressures are one-off or structural. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports in the feed show anomalous “0 shares / NaN” values across dates — data appears erroneous and provides no reliable signal on short pressure. (Treat short-interest figures cautiously.)

Short-interest reports in the feed show anomalous “0 shares / NaN” values across dates — data appears erroneous and provides no reliable signal on short pressure. (Treat short-interest figures cautiously.) Negative Sentiment: Investors sold aggressively after management flagged margin headwinds and rising operating expenses; multiple outlets report a sharp post-earnings drop as traders re-priced the stock despite the beat. ALAB Stock Slides

Investors sold aggressively after management flagged margin headwinds and rising operating expenses; multiple outlets report a sharp post-earnings drop as traders re-priced the stock despite the beat. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade / notes and reports of a gap-down move amplified the sell-off — negative research and headlines can pressure sentiment even when fundamentals look strong. Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Analyst downgrade / notes and reports of a gap-down move amplified the sell-off — negative research and headlines can pressure sentiment even when fundamentals look strong. Negative Sentiment: Coverage pieces explain the paradox: stellar revenue growth but margin guidance and near-term opex make the print look less clean, prompting profit-taking and volatility. Why Stock Crashed Despite Strong Earnings

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Featured Stories

