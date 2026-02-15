Q1 EPS Forecast for Brinker International Boosted by Analyst

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2028 earnings estimates for shares of Brinker International in a report released on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.18. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $8.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brinker International’s FY2028 earnings at $13.01 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Brinker International had a return on equity of 134.92% and a net margin of 7.98%.Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.045-10.850 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EAT. TD Cowen started coverage on Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brinker International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brinker International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.56.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $161.24 on Friday. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $100.30 and a 12-month high of $187.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Michaela M. Ware sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,495.20. This represents a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron M. White sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,054,740. This represents a 14.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,678 shares of company stock valued at $15,700,372. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 105.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 570.4% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Here are the key news stories impacting Brinker International this week:

Zacks Research raised multiple near‑ and long‑term EPS forecasts (FY2026–FY2028) and issued a "Strong‑Buy" on EAT — a clear bullish catalyst that can lift sentiment and valuation expectations.

Several Wall Street firms have bumped price targets and ratings recently (Mizuho, Raymond James, TD Cowen, UBS), signaling confidence in Brinker's growth and supporting buy-side interest.

Seasonal demand: a Zacks roundup includes EAT as a Valentine's Day beneficiary alongside confectionery and travel stocks — higher dining and gifting spending (est. record holiday) could boost near‑term traffic and comps.

A Seeking Alpha analysis praises recent results and comp/traffic gains but notes there's still operational upside — useful context but not an immediate catalyst.

Brand/marketing activity (Chili's "Margarita of the Month Club") could modestly lift traffic and customer engagement, but is unlikely to move the stock materially on its own.

Zacks made small mixed estimate moves — several upgrades across FY2026–FY2028 but a tiny Q2‑2028 cut (from $3.31 to $3.30) — overall upbeat but with isolated tweaks investors should note.

Institutional flows show some new and expanded positions by funds; steady institutional interest can support longer‑term share stability.

Insider selling: Director James C. Katzman sold 447 shares at roughly $164.19 (SEC filing). The sale is small (~1.5% reduction) but can be interpreted by some investors as a near‑term negative signal.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc (NYSE: EAT) is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili’s® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano’s® Little Italy full‐service restaurants, offering a range of American‐style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family‐friendly dining experiences. Through dine‐in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili’s brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited‐time offerings and seasonal beverages.

