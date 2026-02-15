What is Scotiabank’s Estimate for SSRM FY2027 Earnings?

Get Silver Standard Resources alerts:

Silver Standard Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) – Analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silver Standard Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.68 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.53. Scotiabank has a “Sector Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Silver Standard Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SSRM. TD Securities raised shares of Silver Standard Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Silver Standard Resources from $31.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Silver Standard Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on Silver Standard Resources from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Silver Standard Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Silver Standard Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SSRM opened at $28.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67. Silver Standard Resources has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $28.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silver Standard Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Silver Standard Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silver Standard Resources by 461.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 70,726 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silver Standard Resources by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 410,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 201,525 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silver Standard Resources by 27.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,482,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,895,000 after acquiring an additional 529,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

About Silver Standard Resources

Silver Standard Resources Inc (NASDAQ: SSRM) is a Vancouver‐based precious metals company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits primarily across the Americas. The company’s strategy centers on advancing high‐quality projects into production while maintaining a portfolio of operating mines that deliver consistent metal output. Silver Standard emphasizes sustainable resource development and community partnership at each stage of its operations.

The company’s principal producing assets include the Marigold gold mine in Nevada, which entered commercial production in 2006; the Seabee gold operation in Saskatchewan, Canada, acquired in 2016; and the Pirquitas silver‐gold mine in Argentina, which began producing in 2009.

See Also

