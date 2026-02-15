Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Cut to Hold at Macquarie Capit

Macquarie Capit lowered shares of Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DPM. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$43.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$42.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$36.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$46.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.44.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 7.8%

TSE:DPM opened at C$51.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.76. The stock has a market cap of C$11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.02. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$15.94 and a 12 month high of C$55.24.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The mining company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 41.23% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of C$471.85 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.9039474 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, insider William John Jr. Decooman sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.20, for a total transaction of C$385,084.20. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Dundee Precious Metals

DPM Metals engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals, primarily focusing on gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company produces approximately 200,000 ounces of gold annually and is among the lowest-cost gold producers globally. DPM Metals maintains a strong financial position with $763 million in net cash as of March 2025 and has returned over $260 million to shareholders since 2020.

