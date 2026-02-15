Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CERT. Leerink Partners raised Certara from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $10.00 price target on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.82.

CERT opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. Certara has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 13,532,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,230 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,706,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. raised its holdings in Certara by 71.7% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. now owns 6,739,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,438 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Certara by 1,430.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,512,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,694,000 after buying an additional 1,413,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Certara by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,272,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,024,000 after buying an additional 1,299,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara is a biosimulation software and services company that partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device developers to accelerate drug discovery, development and regulatory approval. The company’s platform integrates quantitative pharmacology, real-world evidence, artificial intelligence and machine learning to model and simulate drug behavior across a range of therapeutic areas and patient populations. By applying these mechanistic and data-driven approaches, Certara helps its clients predict clinical outcomes, optimize dosing strategies and streamline decision-making throughout the product lifecycle.

The company’s offerings are divided into software tools and consulting services.

