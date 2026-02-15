CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Short Interest Up 46.5% in January

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 74,092 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the January 15th total of 50,561 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 396.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 396.2 days.

CTP Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CTPVF opened at C$22.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$22.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.41. CTP has a 52-week low of C$18.95 and a 52-week high of C$22.85.

CTP Company Profile

CTP N.V., trading under OTCMKTS:CTPVF, is a leading developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate in Central and Eastern Europe. Headquartered in Luxembourg and founded in 2010, the company focuses on providing modern build-to-suit and speculative warehouses and distribution centers for a diverse range of tenants in sectors such as e-commerce, retail, automotive, and manufacturing.

CTP’s portfolio extends across seven key countries—Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Poland, Serbia, and Bulgaria—where it manages site selection, construction, leasing, and facility operations.

