Short Interest in Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS) Rises By 46.1%

Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,684,009 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the January 15th total of 1,152,308 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 420,457 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 420,457 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cibus in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Cibus in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cibus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cibus in the second quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cibus in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cibus during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Certior Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cibus by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 271,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 86,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cibus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CBUS opened at $2.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.80. Cibus has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 million. Cibus had a negative return on equity of 133.90% and a negative net margin of 3,133.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Cibus will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cibus, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in precision gene editing for agricultural applications. Leveraging its proprietary Rapid Trait Development System (RTDS), Cibus develops improved crop traits without the introduction of foreign DNA. The company’s platform enables targeted modifications to plant genomes, allowing for enhanced disease resistance, herbicide tolerance and yield optimization in key row crops.

The company’s core business centers on trait development services and licensing partnerships.

