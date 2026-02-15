GenTrust LLC Lowers Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

GenTrust LLC decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,828 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $15,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,182,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,793,853,000 after buying an additional 2,786,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,464,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,611,672,000 after purchasing an additional 531,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,381,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,399,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,376 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,035,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,740,479,000 after purchasing an additional 815,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,376,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,409,000 after purchasing an additional 211,527 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.5%
NYSE:SCHW opened at $93.69 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $166.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.67.
Charles Schwab Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.18%.
Insider Activity at Charles Schwab
In other Charles Schwab news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,236,303.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 449,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,985,397.30. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,640. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 348,344 shares of company stock valued at $36,259,555. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about Charles Schwab
Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks argues Schwab is a strong growth stock, citing recent revenue and earnings growth, attractive style scores and fundamentals that support a longer-term buy case. Here’s Why The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Barron’s (syndicated to MSN) says recent AI fears have pressured financial stocks but presents a “case for buying now,” arguing Schwab’s fundamentals and margin recovery make the pullback an entry opportunity for investors. AI Fears Hit Charles Schwab and Other Financial Stocks. The Case for Buying Now.
- Positive Sentiment: Financial Advisor Magazine reports RIAs are increasing equity and performance-based comp; that trend can boost demand for custody/clearing and platform services Schwab offers, supporting recurring revenue. Successful RIAs Upping Equity, Performance-Based Compensation, Schwab Says
- Neutral Sentiment: Charles Schwab’s Liz Ann Sonders notes a market “rotation” is the new momentum trade; if flows favor financials, Schwab could benefit, but this is a cyclical rather than company-specific catalyst. ‘The new momentum trade is rotation’ – Charles Schwab’s Liz Ann Sonders
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks compares SCHW vs HOOD for value investors—useful context on relative valuation but not an immediate catalyst for price action. SCHW vs. HOOD: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks reports an “AI shockwave” after a new AI tax tool raised fears of fee compression and disruption across wealth management and brokerage firms, directly pressuring Schwab and peers. AI Shockwave: SCHW, LPLA & Others Slide on Disruption Fear
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage (Yahoo/LA Times) highlights industry-wide selling on AI disruption risk after Altruist’s new AI tax tool—investors fear lower advisory/broker fees if automation reduces paid services demand. Why Altruist’s New AI Tax Tool Spooked Investors in Schwab, LPL, Raymond James
- Negative Sentiment: Insider sale: Schwab’s chairman sold roughly $7.04M of stock, a near-term negative signal that may weigh on sentiment even if not uncommon at large firms. Insider Selling: Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells $7,038,334.50 in Stock
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.
Charles Schwab Profile
Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.
