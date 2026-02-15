GenTrust LLC Lowers Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

GenTrust LLC decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,828 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $15,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,182,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,793,853,000 after buying an additional 2,786,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,464,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,611,672,000 after purchasing an additional 531,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,381,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,399,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,376 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,035,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,740,479,000 after purchasing an additional 815,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,376,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,409,000 after purchasing an additional 211,527 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:SCHW opened at $93.69 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $166.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.67.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 37.01%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.18%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,236,303.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 449,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,985,397.30. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,640. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 348,344 shares of company stock valued at $36,259,555. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Charles Schwab

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Featured Stories

