Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF $ONEQ Shares Sold by Eq LLC

Eq LLC reduced its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,479 shares during the period. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF comprises about 3.8% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Eq LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $11,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $15,934,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 1,379.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,126,000 after acquiring an additional 176,075 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,419,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,716,000 after purchasing an additional 154,160 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 331,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,582,000 after purchasing an additional 114,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,916,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $88.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.15. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $58.12 and a 1 year high of $94.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks. The Fund uses statistical sampling techniques that take into account such factors as capitalization, industry exposures, dividend yield, price/earnings (P/E) ratio, price/book (P/B) ratio, and earnings growth to create a portfolio of securities listed in the index that have a similar investment profile to the entire the Index.

