GenTrust LLC Takes $3.29 Million Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI

GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 80,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FXI. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 74,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,816,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 493,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,141,000 after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $38.33 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.46.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods. The underlying Index is designed to represent the performance of the companies in the Chinese equity market, which are available to the international investors.

