4,406 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC Acquired by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THC. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2,227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Nadja West sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.47, for a total transaction of $430,089.66. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,945.60. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial set a $245.00 price target on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.82.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $230.90 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a one year low of $109.82 and a one year high of $235.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 6.60%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.190-18.470 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet’s operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

Featured Articles

