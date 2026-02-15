SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,325 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 88.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,401,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,929,000 after buying an additional 27,889,948 shares during the period. Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $509,875,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 50,982,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782,445 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,541,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46,364.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,796,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,187 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $81.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.85. The company has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

