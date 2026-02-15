Golden Road Advisors LLC Acquires 7,047 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Golden Road Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 22.7% of Golden Road Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Golden Road Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $39,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,305,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,950,000 after acquiring an additional 39,644 shares during the period. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,252,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,514,000 after buying an additional 118,239 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,480,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,093,000 after buying an additional 19,087 shares during the period. Finally, NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $206.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $208.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.78.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

