Hardy Reed LLC Sells 3,540 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Hardy Reed LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 760,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 18.4% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $249,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $336.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $573.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $344.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $339.03 and a 200 day moving average of $330.16.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

