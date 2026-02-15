Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Position Reduced by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.8% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% during the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.8% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $698,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,864. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 14,230 shares of company stock worth $1,888,421 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $148.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.39. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $156.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.77.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.59.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

