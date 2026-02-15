Hardy Reed LLC Has $28.99 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Hardy Reed LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 394,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,459 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 2.1% of Hardy Reed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $28,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 74,085 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $82.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.79. The company has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $83.26.

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.