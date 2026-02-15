iShares Gold Trust $IAU Position Increased by Eq LLC

Eq LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,644 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.7% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Axecap Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axecap Investments LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 2.5%

iShares Gold Trust Profile

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $94.75 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $104.40. The company has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.16.

(Free Report)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.