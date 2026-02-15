iShares Gold Trust $IAU Position Increased by Eq LLC

Eq LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,644 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.7% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Axecap Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axecap Investments LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Gold Trust News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Cooling U.S. inflation data and CPI expectations lifted precious metals sentiment, underpinning safe-haven demand for gold and supporting ETFs like IAU. Gold prices testing resistance just below $5,000 as US inflation cools in January
- Positive Sentiment: Technical setups show strength: price action is forming higher swing highs and is supported by key moving averages and pattern targets — a bullish technical case that can attract trend-following flows into IAU. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Strength Emerging Above Key Support
- Positive Sentiment: Chinese retail/speculative demand and fast-growing gold-backed ETF holdings in China are adding structural buying pressure to the global gold complex, supporting ETF flows into vehicles such as IAU. How China’s ‘unruly’ speculators might be fueling the frenzy in gold market
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro outlooks flag a softer dollar (DXY weakness) as a structural tailwind for gold through 2026, which supports the case for longer-term ETF allocations but doesn’t guarantee short-term direction. 2026 Market Outlook: DXY Weakness, Gold’s New Floor, and Bitcoin Consolidation
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentators stress CPI will dictate the next leg for gold — that keeps short-term direction data-dependent and increases headline-driven trading in IAU. Gold Climbs Toward $5,000. Inflation Data Will Dictate the Next Move.
- Negative Sentiment: Recent intraday sell-offs and a rapid commodity unwind (including a 3% gold plunge earlier) highlight high intraday volatility that can prompt outflows from ETFs and hurt IAU if volatility spikes. Gold, silver sell off rapidly; reasons are unknown
- Negative Sentiment: Prospects of a prolonged Fed pause or shifting rate-expectations can reduce the opportunity cost advantage of non-yielding gold, a headwind for gold ETFs if rate narratives firm up. Gold Falls on Prospects of Long Fed Pause
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts warn that hotter-than-expected CPI or stronger dollar moves could trigger renewed selling and short-term pressure on gold and IAU. Gold (XAUUSD) Price Forecast: Will US CPI Trigger a Break Above $5,100?
iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 2.5%
iShares Gold Trust Profile
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Gold Trust
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.